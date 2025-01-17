Cobra caught at Mahakumbh media centre

A cobra entered the media centre built at Kali Marg in Mahakumbh, causing panic and chaos on Friday.

All media persons left the centre and rushed outside. On receiving the information, officials caught the snake and released it at a safe place. Two days ago also, a cobra was seen, creating panic among reporters.

Today, the huge cobra slithered from the National Media canteen and reached the tent built for the accommodation of media personnel.

When someone noticed the reptile, he informed the employees present there. Within no time, a crowd gathered. On hearing the news of cobra being seen, people came running out. Later, the snake was caught. People in the media centre are alarmed after cobras were seen two times within three days.