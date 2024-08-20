Coal India CVO Brajesh Kumar Tripathi inaugurates 3-month vigilance campaign at SECL

Coal India CVO Brajesh Kumar Tripathi inaugurated a three-month preventive vigilance campaign at the SECL headquarters on Tuesday. CMD Dr Prem Sagar Mishra presided over the programme.

The theme of this year’s preventive vigilance campaign, running from 16 August 2024 to 15 November 2024, is “Culture of integrity for the nation’s prosperity”. The campaign will focus on 5 key areas which include capacity building, systemic improvements, updating manuals/circulars, settlement of complaints received before 30 June 2024, and enhancing digital presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Coal India CVO Brajesh Kumar Tripathi praised SECL for its achievements in many areas, including coal production, in the last two years. Addressing this year’s vigilance campaign, he said, “It is very important for us to focus on the training of officers and employees. Lack of knowledge of any law cannot be an excuse for violating that law. We all have to ensure that our workplace remains corruption-free.” Mr Tripathi also administered the integrity pledge to all attendees, committing to work honestly at the workplace.

CMD Dr Prem Sagar Mishra, who chaired the event, urged the SECL team to make this year’s preventive vigilance campaign a success by participating with full dedication. He encouraged everyone to perform their duties with honesty and team spirit while remaining loyal to the ‘Naam, Namak and Nishan’ of the company.

Earlier in the programme, CMD Dr Prem Sagar Mishra administered the oath of integrity to everyone. During the event, Mr Tripathi also briefed in detail about SECL’s operations and the IT measures being implemented through a powerpoint presentation.

Director Technical (Operations) SN Kapri, Director Technical (Project & Planning) Franklin Jayakumar, Director (Personnel) Biranchi Das, Director (Finance) D Sunil Kumar, General Manager (Vigilance) Prakash Chandra, heads of various departments, AGMs (through VC) officers, and employees were present in the programme.

Coal India CVO Brajesh Kumar Tripathy held a meeting with the officers of the SECL Vigilance Department and took stock of the activities of the department. He also discussed about the management and implementation of this year’s vigilance campaign and gave necessary guidelines.