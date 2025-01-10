Assam coal mine tragedy: Coal India deploys high capacity pump to dewater mines as efforts on to search trapped labourers

Public sector undertaking Coal India has deployed a high-capacity pump with a 500 GPM (gallons per minute) capacity to dewater the mine at Assam’s Dima Hasao district where efforts are on to search the trapped labourers.

“We brought the pump from Nagpur, along with two generators to power it. Installation work is being carried out round the clock in three shifts,” said K Mere, General Manager of Northeastern Coal Field.

Advertisement

The pump is expected to significantly aid in reducing water levels to allow rescue teams access to the trapped workers.

Advertisement

The Indian Army has mobilised a specialised task force comprising divers, engineers, medical personnel, and support staff, equipped with advanced tools to support the mission. Navy teams have also been called in to assist with underwater search operations.

However, progress remains slow. Inspector Roshan Kumar Singh of the NDRF reported that despite deploying pumps, the water level in the mine has not decreased significantly.

The scale of the tragedy remains uncertain, with conflicting reports about the number of individuals trapped.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai stated, “We have recovered one body so far. Rescue efforts are underway, and the exact number of trapped workers will become clearer once the water level recedes.” Initial reports indicated that 27 workers were inside the mine when the incident occurred but 17 managed to escape.

The rescue teams are contending with hazardous underground conditions, including unstable structures, limited visibility, and rising concerns over oxygen depletion. With only one body recovered so far, the families of the trapped miners await anxiously for news.

A tragic accident at a coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, Assam’s Dima Hasao district, has left several workers trapped in hazardous conditions since January 6.

The incident occurred when water gushed into the 300-foot-deep quarry, commonly referred to as a ‘rat hole’ coal mine, trapping ten workers underground. The mine, reportedly operating without proper safety protocols, highlights ongoing concerns about unregulated mining activities in the region.