Coal India reports 17% drop in net profit; Indian Oil by 77% for Q3FY25

Coal India reported a 17 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,505.57 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

This is a drop from Rs 10,253.48 crore reported during the same period last year.

Advertisement

Further, the consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 2 per cent to Rs 32,359 crore from Rs 33,011 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Advertisement

Coal India’s EBITDA came in at Rs 12,317.2 crore, significantly exceeding the estimated Rs 10,098 crore but falling 5 per cent YoY from Rs 12,970.7 crore.

Further, the Board of Coal India Ltd has also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5.60 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 for the financial year 2024-25.

Also, the Indian Oil Corporation reported a 76.57 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,115 crore for Q3FY25 from Rs 9,029.56 crore reported during the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell marginally by 5 per cent to Rs 2,15,522 crore, from Rs 2,26,892 reported in the year-ago period.

IOC’s domestic product sales rose in the quarter to 24,780 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 23,328 MMT last year.