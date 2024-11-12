CM Yogi to visit Maharashtra for third time, boosting BJP’s election campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Maharashtra for the third time on Wednesday to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing election campaign.

Having previously campaigned in the state on November 6 and November 12, CM Yogi has been a prominent figure in the election efforts, drawing large crowds and reinforcing the party’s message.

On November 13, he is scheduled to address three rallies across key constituencies in Maharashtra, urging voters to support BJP candidates.

Advertisement

His visits underscore the party’s commitment to establishing a stronghold in the state, with the Chief Minister emphasizing development, governance, and unity as core pillars of the BJP’s vision for Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister’s first rally will take place in the Karanja Assembly constituency, where the BJP has fielded Saiprakash Dahake as its candidate.

His second rally will be in Thane district, supporting Kumar Uttam Chand Ailani, the BJP candidate for Ulhasnagar Assembly constituency.

The third rally will be held in Mira Bhayander, where Chief Minister Yogi will campaign for BJP candidate Narendra Lalchand Mehta.