CM Yogi slams Opposition for silence on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday wondered why those who wave copies of the Constitution remain silent on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He emphasised that those who have long exploited Dalits as a vote bank are also silent on this pressing issue.

“Not a single word comes from them because they cannot accept or speak the truth. They lack the courage to address the reality of what is happening in Bangladesh,” he said.

The CM was addressing an event organised on Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Nirvana Diwas at Ambedkar Mahasabha campus in Lucknow on Friday. Criticising the Opposition, he accused them of showcasing copies of the Constitution as a mere pretense, stating, “They have no real connection to Dr Ambedkar’s values.”

He stated that attempts have been made in the past to undermine Dr Ambedkar’s original Constitution. He emphasised that the preamble is the soul of the Constitution and accused the Congress of removing its essence. “In 1975, during the Emergency, the Congress insulted Dr Ambedkar by violating the spirit of the Constitution. Even today, they continue the same practice,” he said.

The CM alleged that the Congress amended the original preamble to include words that were never part of Dr Ambedkar’s vision. “The true face of those pretending to protect the Constitution needs to be exposed to the public,” he added. Highlighting Dr Ambedkar’s contributions, the CM said he always worked for the marginalised, oppressed, and exploited, providing society with a new direction and envisioning a prosperous and equitable future.

Earlier, CM Yogi paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by offering flowers at his statue in Hazratganj. He said, “Today, in Bangladesh, Hindus, Buddhists, and other minority communities are being killed by extremists. They are being burned alive, their properties looted, and their women are dishonoured. As long as Jinnah’s spirit remains there, such lawlessness will continue. The poor and marginalised are being exploited.”

He further stated that this sin was revealed during the partition of the country in 1947 and its ugly form is now visible in Bangladesh. Babasaheb had warned the people about this in 1946-47. He had said that the country should not be divided. If it happens, an all-out battle will begin, and that battle is what we are witnessing today.

The CM stated that some people today are deceiving society by spreading falsehoods. He pointed out that these were the same people who remained silent when Dalit villages were being burned by the Nizam of Hyderabad and his Rajakars. At that time, Dalits were being exploited and oppressed. It was Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who wrote an open letter, urging the oppressed Dalits in Nizam’s state to move to Maharashtra while firmly advising them never to change their religion or faith.

He added that despite attempts by the Nizam and Pakistan-loving followers of Jinnah to lure Babasaheb, he stood firm in his ideals and declared that he would always remain an Indian. He was born an Indian and would depart as an Indian. Babasaheb dedicated his life to working for the Dalits and marginalised communities.

CM Yogi also pointed out that those who followed Babasaheb’s principles are safe in India today and receive the benefits of reservation and government support. He further stated that those who were misled by the words of Yogendra Nath Mandal are now suffering in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the atrocities they are enduring today are a reality we all witness.

The Chief Minister also referred to the situation in Pakistan and Bangladesh, where Hindus once comprised a large portion of the population. In 1947, a significant number of Hindus lived in both countries and in Bangladesh, 22% of the population was Hindu until 1971. However, today that number has dwindled to 6-8%.

He warned that if the ongoing violence and persecution continue, this population will shrink further. He emphasised that voices are now being raised to address this issue, particularly from those who are dedicated to working for the welfare of Dalits.

“Our government is continuously working to fulfil Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream for the poor, marginalised, and Dalit communities. It is providing free toilets, housing, land deeds, and pension benefits. Scholarships and fee reimbursements are being given to SC-ST students. We are currently focused on achieving the goal of zero poverty,” he added.

The CM assured that poverty would be eradicated in the coming time, and all marginalised communities would receive benefits such as rations, Ayushman cards, pensions, and access to water.

He highlighted that the government’s commitment is to bring prosperity to the lives of the poor, marginalised, and Dalit communities. To ensure that Babasaheb’s thoughts and life philosophy reach every village and household, an International Centre dedicated to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar will be established in Lucknow. This International Centre is being set up in response to the call and demand of the Ambedkar Mahasabha, and it will feature a grand auditorium, a library, a hostel for female students, guest rooms, and a magnificent memorial to Babasaheb.

CM Yogi further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baba Saheb’s Panch Teerth has been established in the country.