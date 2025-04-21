6 of wedding party killed as their car crashes into tree in UP

Six members of a wedding procession were killed on the spot when their car collided with a roadside tree at Bhujuli intersection of this Uttar Pradesh district. Two people were critically injured in the accident.

Among the dead were three cousins of the bride. The accident, which took place late Sunday night, falls under Nebua Naurangia police station area.

Advertisement

Expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior district officials to reach the accident site and ensure swift relief operations immediately.

Advertisement

Police here said on Monday that the collision was so huge that the car was thrown away after hitting the tree, and the bodies were trapped inside in a mutilated state.

The baratis were going from Narayanpur to attend a wedding ceremony in Devgaon.

The deceased were identified as Harendra, Yogendra, car driver Om Prakash, Ranjit, Mukesh, and Bhim Laxman Yadav.