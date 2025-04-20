BJP is an expert in hiding truth and spreading lies: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP is an expert in hiding the truth and spreading lies, like it did during the recently held Kumbh.

“CM Yogi had claimed in a media interview that they have arranged facilities for 100 crore people in Mahakumbh, which proved to be totally false,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the SP chief said that earlier, one of the ministers in the government used to propagate, but today the entire BJP government is running on propaganda.

“I can term this UP government ‘Tees (30) Mar Khan’ as they always go for 30-digit. The death toll was 30, the economic activity was Rs 30 crore… No one can give an account of Tees Maar Khan except our Chief Minister,” he said.

‘Tees Maar Khan’ refers to someone who considers him/herself to be the smartest.

During Kumbh, they lacked in every field, which led to stampede and other problems for the pilgrims, but they were ahead in propaganda to cover up all their lapses, he said.

” We had tried to give good suggestions to the government on Kumbh through social media, but unfortunately, they termed it as criticism and ignored it,” he said.

The SP President said that the ego inside the BJP is so much that even good advice is considered bad.

Akhilesh Yadav was in Prayagraj to attend a marriage function in the family of SP state president Shyamlal Pal.