Track maintenance completed in Malda division

Aiming to enhance track safety and operational efficiency in the vital corridor, Eastern Railway’s Malda division carried out a major track maintenance and modification activity in the New Farakka-Barharwa section UP line on 17 April. The work was undertaken between 11.25 a.m. and 3 p.m. with the removal of a force layout at Tildanga station on the UP line.

The operation was conducted for shifting of a point of 1.25-metre. The adjustment plays a critical role in improving the alignment and long-term stability of the track infrastructure.

In addition to the main work, several important maintenance activities were executed during the block period. These included the conversion of point, turnout tamping along with 100 track metres track using the UNIMAT machine at Bonidanga Station UP Line, ensuring proper compaction and geometry of the turnout zone. Rail piling work was also successfully executed at LC gate No. 62 in Between Tildanga–Bonidanga section at UP Line to strengthen the track foundation.

Additionally, six number welding rail joints were completed at Tildanga station UP Line, further enhancing track durability and performance.