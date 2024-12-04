CM Yogi reviving UP’s ancient glory: Narendra Singh Tomar

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said here on Wednesday that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has begun to restore its ancient glory.

He said there was a time when the state faced difficulties in attracting the attention of investors for development.

“From improving law and order, attracting investment, strengthening the health sector, eradicating poverty, and implementing the National Education Policy, the Yogi government has made significant progress in all these areas,” he added.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the 92nd Founder’s Week Celebration of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad as the chief guest, Narendra Singh Tomar shared that he had the opportunity to meet Yogi Adityanath in various roles.

“As Gorakshpeethadhishwar, Yogi Adityanath guides people on the path of Bhaktiyog, while as a politician, he exemplifies the principles of Karmayog,” he said.

He commended Yogi Adityanath’s dedication as Gorakshpeethadhishwar and praised his contributions as a politician, Member of Parliament, and Chief Minister, all rooted in the ideals of Karmayog. He expressed his gratitude for the chance to visit the land of Lord Gorakhnath.

Dwelling on the significant public impact of Gorakshpeeth’s project, Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Tomar said while most spiritual institutions, Peeths, or Maths primarily inspire Bhaktiyog, Gorakshpeeth stands out by integrating Karmayog alongside Bhaktiyog. This unique approach not only inspires spiritual devotion but also guides citizens in shaping their lives through active service. In this regard, Gorakshpeeth and its associated institution, Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, serve as a significant source of inspiration for the entire nation.

The Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly emphasised that while some institutions focus on education and others on technical education, the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad stands out for its comprehensive approach to all-around development and public welfare. “With over 50 institutions under its belt, the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad stands as an exemplary model of educational advancement and holistic growth. The work done by the Council in fostering education and contributing to the development of society is truly inspiring, setting a high standard for others to follow.”

Reflecting on the growth of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Tomar said that the vision of creating a capable citizenry for the country’s future was first initiated by Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath ji. This foundation was nurtured by Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath ji, and today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, the institution has flourished into a strong and influential force. He noted with pride that the entire Purvanchal region now thrives under the expansive influence of this institution.

Tomar highlighted India’s steady progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the nation’s rising global stature to his wisdom, courage, and hard work. “There was a period when India lacked global recognition, but today, no global agenda can afford to overlook the country.”

He emphasised PM Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and urged everyone to contribute to this goal. He further highlighted the transformative impact of the National Education Policy, noting that its results will bring about a radical change in the education system, positioning it as a crucial medium for generating qualified human resources for India’s future.