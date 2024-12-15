CM Yogi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing him as the architect of modern India whose wisdom and efforts laid the foundation for a unified and strong nation.

At a tribute meeting on the Iron Man’s death anniversary, the Chief Minister highlighted Patel’s unwavering dedication to the country. “As a key member of the Constituent Assembly and the first Home Minister of independent India, Sardar Patel spearheaded the integration of over 563 princely states into the Republic, laying the foundation for a unified and strong nation. The India we see today, is a testament to Sardar Patel’s vision, efforts, and tireless commitment to the ideals of ‘One India, Great India, Safe India’,” he remarked.

Advertisement

The CM said Sardar Patel stood at the forefront and worked alongside the leadership to give a new direction to the country’s freedom movement. He was born in a simple farmer family in a small village near Anand in Gujarat. His primary education was also completed at home under the care of his mother.

Advertisement

”He later pursued a law degree in England and returned to India to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation. Sardar Patel, who passed away on December 15, 1950, is remembered for his extraordinary leadership, which helped India achieve new heights. The ongoing campaign to realize his vision will also realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘One India, Best India’,” the CM said.

CM Aditaynath highlighted Patel’s active participation in major movements for India’s independence, including the Champaran Movement, Salt Satyagraha, and Quit India Movement, during which he also endured imprisonment. He also launched numerous public awareness campaigns aimed at the prosperity and uplift of farmers.

The Chief Minister noted that Sardar Patel’s vision laid the foundation for Gujarat’s strong cooperative movement, which played a key role in empowering farmers and elevating them to new heights of prosperity.

The CM further stated that Sardar Patel, a great son of Mother India, not only led the campaign for the unification of the nation but also ensured the restoration of the country’s dignity, which had been tarnished during the colonial period. He highlighted that the revival of the Somnath Temple, a symbol of cultural resurgence, was part of this mission.

Further, the CM added that the new India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was fully committed to honouring and expressing gratitude towards Sardar Patel’s legacy.

He remarked that had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been present, Article 370 would never have been imposed on Jammu and Kashmir. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removing this constitutional provision on August 5, 2019, dismantling the foundation of terrorism and paving the way for a unified and strong India.

He also highlighted that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a significant part of the new cultural India, drawing a parallel to the revival of the Somnath Temple initiated by Sardar Patel in 1948.

The event was attended by Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Shashank Verma, Amresh Kumar, Ashish Singh ‘Ashu,’ Legislative Council Member Lalji Prasad Nirmal, and others, including DM Katiyar and organising committee president Rajeshwari Devi Verma.