CM Yogi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple on the third day of Uttarakhand tour

On the last day of a three-day tour to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kedarnath temple on Sunday morning.

Thousands of people greeted the Chief Minister, chanting Jai Shri Ram. Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajay Ajayendra, District Panchayat President, Rudraprayag, Amardei Shah, BJP District President Mahavir Panwar, District Magistrate Dr Saurabh Gaharwar, Superintendent of Police Dr Vishakha and other dignitaries welcomed him at the Kedarnath helipad.

The priest community congratulated CM Yogi with the traditional chanting of mantras.

After meeting the party workers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Kedarnath temple and wished for the welfare of the people of the country and the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad and Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Meshram were present on the occasion.