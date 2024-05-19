Yogi’s ‘Superhit Six’ rallies shoot up poll fever in UP

As the election inches closer to its final phase, campaigning has gained momentum across the country despite the scorching heat.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a spectacular ‘Superhit Six’ rallies for party candidates contesting from the Azamgarh, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, and Allahabad Lok Sabha constituencies.

He urged people to defeat the SP and Congress, which were opposed to Lord Ram and closer to Ravana in terms of deeds. He alleged that the Congress and SP want to destroy Hindus. The Chief Minister mocked the Samajwadi Party, noting that 273 seats are needed to form the government, while the SP is contesting only 62-63 seats. He remarked that they won’t be able to form the government, but will keep thumping their chests in the background.

Seeking support for Azamgarh MP and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, CM Yogi said that Azamgarh was considered a centre of terrorism during the SP regime. The Chief Minister noted that Azamgarh used to be associated with terrorist blasts across the country, but there have been no such incidents in the last 10 years.

“We still have to give a lot to Azamgarh and make it an ‘industrial city’. Azamgarh will become the centre of Film City, from where many ‘Nirahuas’ and ‘Amrapali Dubeys’ will emerge,” he added.

Criticising the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said that they are just visiting for a picnic and will head to England after the elections. He taunted that it is now the SP members, not Azamgarh, who are viewed with suspicion. People believe that an SP supporter is likely to be a goon and a troublemaker, prompting searches to prevent potential trouble, he remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his address at a public meeting organised for Neelam Sonkar, the BJP candidate from the Lalganj Lok Sabha seat in Phulpur Pawai, Azamgarh, said that the INDI alliance is a union of anarchy, corruption, and curfews. “The Samajwadi Party and Congress governments do not empathise with the poor, Dalits, women, and youth. Their sympathies lie with the mafia and terrorists.”

He said that Pakistan is unable to protect its own country, with continuous agitation, chaos, and arson in PoK. He urged voters to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a third term, promising that PoK would become part of India. The Chief Minister also mentioned that the “goon-mafia leaders are complaining about his use of bulldozers.” He assured that after the elections, the properties of those remaining will also be bulldozed.

Seeking support for BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh in Jaunpur, Yogi said that the demon of Ravana is still present in the form of SP and Congress and their actions resemble that of Ravana. “Lord Ram is not blessing them. Whatever Ram Lalla desires is bound to happen, and Ram Lalla has decided to hand over power to his devotee Modi for the third time”, he stated.

The Chief Minister stated that the SP and mafia are closely connected and cannot be separated. He criticised the SP president for mourning the death of a notorious Purvanchal mafia leader. He vowed to eliminate Ram traitors, anti-India elements, and the mafia in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister warned that the alliance between the SP and Congress is a cause for concern, comparing it to a pair of troublemakers. He assured that the BJP will not allow property surveys, the imposition of the Jizya tax, or any changes in the reservation for backward classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing a public meeting in Rampur Khas in favour of Pratapgarh MP and BJP candidate Sangamlal Gupta, the Chief Minister said that more than 400 seats for the NDA are a must to make Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a part of India.

The Congress and SP are becoming uncomfortable with slogans like ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkaar’ and ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar as their goons in Prayagraj and Ghazipur have been reduced to dust. The SP is friendly to terrorists, the CM said, adding that the INDI alliance has no agenda of development. “Anyone who betrays Shri Ram also betrays the nation. They all share the same DNA, spreading anarchy and inciting riots like Tadka, Marich, and Subahu”, he remarked.

Addressing a public meeting at Soraon in support of Phulpur MLA and BJP candidate Praveen Patel, he stated that threats to the security of common people, daughters, businessmen, Dalits, and backward classes have been eradicated from Uttar Pradesh. While the state and country are pleased with this progress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is mourning, he remarked.

He criticised the SP’s dark history, recounting an incident where the mafia killed a woman’s husband from the Maurya family in Phulpur and seized 10 bighas of her land. He noted that their pleas were ignored until his administration restored their land.

He further accused Akhilesh Yadav of supporting the shooting of Ram devotees while simultaneously withdrawing cases against terrorists. By proposing an inheritance tax, he argued, Congress and SP have shown their intent to destroy Hindus by reviving the spirit of Aurangzeb. However, he assured that the BJP will not allow this to happen.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a public meeting in Karchana in support of BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi who is contesting the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat. He criticised the Samajwadi Party for embracing the mafia, noting that even after the murder of MLA Raju Pal in Prayagraj, the SP shamelessly supported the criminals. He urged the SP to refrain from politics for 25 years as a penance for its association with the mafia. He mocked the SP’s poor turnout in Phulpur, mentioning that their leaders left due to lack of public support.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted that next year’s Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will see a transformed city, now elevated to the status of a smart city with a police commissionerate. He assured that the construction of the Ganga Expressway, connecting to Delhi, will be completed before the Mahakumbh. He accused the Congress and SP of neglecting Vindhyavasini Dham, Chitrakoot Dham, and other religious sites, claiming they are more focused on benefiting Pakistan and supporting terrorists.