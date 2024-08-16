CM Yogi announces ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Yojana’ on 78th Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan Yojana’ to provide significant financial support to young individuals interested in entrepreneurship, with a target to establish 10 lakh MSME units across the state.

On the 78th Independence Day on Thursday, the Chief Minister hoisted the national flag in front of Vidhan Bhavan and marked the occasion by announcing the launch of a new initiative aimed at empowering the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi emphasised the crucial role of the youth in India’s development. “Our youth are the backbone of the nation’s progress. They are talented and energetic, and their contribution is vital for building a developed India. The state government is committed to focusing on education and employment for the youth,” he said.

Elaborating on the scheme’s potential impact, the Chief Minister highlighted that it aims to create employment opportunities for 50 lakh young people. “It is a pleasure to introduce this scheme, which will connect 10 lakh youth with employment and self-employment in the coming years,” he said.

Highlighting the significant steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to uplift the state’s youth, CM Yogi mentioned that over 1.62 crore young people have secured employment through the investments made in the state so far. Additionally, 62 lakh youth have been connected with self-employment opportunities by leveraging central and state government schemes.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to a fair and transparent hiring process, which has resulted in over 6.5 lakh youth securing government jobs in the past seven years. To further boost entrepreneurship, a dedicated start-up fund has been established to finance new ventures. To make the youth technically adept, the government is distributing 2 crore smartphones and tablets for free.

CM Yogi also outlined the state’s efforts to enhance the quality of education at all levels. He noted that the curriculum for primary, secondary, higher, vocational, and technical education is being revamped in line with the National Education Policy. Over 20.5 lakh children have already enrolled in council schools this academic year. To support students’ needs, Rs 1,200 is being directly transferred to parents’ accounts via DBT for purchasing uniforms, sweaters, shoes, socks, and school bags.

“Furthering educational infrastructure, Mukhyamantri Awasiya Vidyalayas have been established in every division, and plans to set up Chief Minister Model Composite Schools in 57 districts are underway. The state has also established 190 new government high schools and 58 inter colleges in previously underserved areas,” he added.

He said that the state’s ambitious ‘One Division, One University’ concept has now become a reality, with efforts underway to achieve the goal of ‘One District, One University.’

CM Yogi highlighted the successful operation of several new universities, including Maharaja Suheldev University in Azamgarh, Raja Mahendradev University in Aligarh, and Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in Saharanpur. He also mentioned the ongoing work on other state universities, such as those named after Guru Jambeshwar in Moradabad, Maa Pateshwari in Devipatan Mandal, Maa Vindhyavasini in Mirzapur, and the Agriculture and Technology University named after Mahatma Buddha in Kushinagar.

In addition to these developments, CM Yogi noted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow is now ready, marking a significant milestone in medical education. The Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University in Gorakhpur is also nearing completion, with construction progressing rapidly. Moreover, the state’s first sports university is under construction in Meerut.