UP Govt to develop DTIS in Lucknow node of Defence Corridor

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to establish a Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) in Lucknow node of the Defence Corridor.

The decision was taken during a state Cabinet meeting on Monday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Advertisement

As part of the initiative, the government has allocated 0.80 hectares of land in the Defence Corridor, Lucknow node, free of cost. While the land is valued at Rs 94.19 lakh, it has been provided at no charge to facilitate the project’s development.

Advertisement

The DTIS facility will function as a Common Testing Facility Center, catering to defense units established under the Defence Corridor, Lucknow node. It will support testing and certification of defense products, enhancing their export potential beyond India.

Officials highlighted that developing the DTIS facility in the Lucknow node is a crucial step toward strengthening the defense production ecosystem in the region.

“The establishment of such testing centers will provide technical support to investors and encourage further investments. Additionally, the project will create employment opportunities through the development of a Common Testing Facility Center,” an official stated.