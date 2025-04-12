UP Govt initiates bold reforms in Dakshinchal and Purvanchal discoms to ensure consumer welfare: Chief Secretary

Amid mounting opposition from power sector employees over the proposed privatization of Purvanchal and Dakshinchal power distribution companies, the Uttar Pradesh government has reaffirmed its commitment to reforms, emphasizing that the decision will move forward in the interest of public welfare.

Power sector employees have threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the government proceeds with its plan. Despite this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued firm directives to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality electricity supply for all consumers, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in power distribution.

To support this vision, a high-level seminar was held in Lucknow on Saturday, bringing together key stakeholders, industry experts, and partner organizations for in-depth discussions on the future of power distribution and privatization in the state.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized that transformative reforms are essential for public welfare and the overall progress of Uttar Pradesh.

“The state government has taken a historic decision to immediately implement reforms in the Dakshinchal and Purvanchal discoms,” he said, adding that India’s ambition to become a developed nation cannot be fulfilled without bold and meaningful changes in the power sector.

Highlighting the significance of rural electrification, he noted, “A large portion of the state’s population comprises rural domestic consumers, and nearly 75 per cent of the land is under agriculture. Reliable electricity is critical for both irrigation and the development of rural industries.”

He further stressed that involving the private sector in power distribution is vital to improving service delivery, boosting agricultural productivity, increasing rural incomes, and driving industrial growth.

“Reforms in the Dakshinchal and Purvanchal discoms are being implemented with a strong focus on safeguarding the interests of consumers, industry stakeholders, and employees alike,” he assured.

Drawing from past experiences, the Chief Secretary cited Greater Noida as a successful case of power sector reform.

“Initial resistance to reforms is common, but once improved services are experienced, public support follows. Similar success stories across India and abroad show that reforms lead to better service quality, reduced line losses, and greater consumer satisfaction.”

“This journey of reform must continue with resolve—undaunted by opposition and driven by the larger interest of the state’s citizens, farmers, and industries,” he concluded.

Principal Secretary (Energy) Narendra Bhushan highlighted successful power sector reforms in Delhi, Odisha, and Chandigarh. “Reforms are no longer optional—they are essential,” he stated.

“Rather than focusing on short-term challenges, we must pursue long-term benefits. This is a crucial opportunity to secure a better energy future. The success of these reforms depends on the collective support of consumers, farmers, industries, and personnel. Our ultimate goal is to ensure affordable, uninterrupted 24×7 power supply across all regions.”

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) Chairman Dr. Ashish Goyal remarked that the state has significantly upgraded its power infrastructure and continues to strengthen all distribution companies. He underscored the urgent need for reforms in Dakshinchal and Purvanchal, which currently lag behind other regions.

“The reform process is being carried out in a fully transparent and standards-compliant manner, with special attention to protecting the interests of both consumers and employees,” he noted.

Upendra Nath Behera, former Chairman of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission, shared Odisha’s two-decade-long journey of successful power sector reforms.

He spoke of the challenges faced during implementation and highlighted the long-term benefits now enjoyed by all stakeholders—consumers, industries, and employees alike. He also offered key suggestions for successful reform implementation in Uttar Pradesh.

ISA Director General Ashish Khanna emphasized the global and national significance of such reforms. He pointed out that political will and transparency are the cornerstones of successful power distribution reform.

A Tata Power representative shared insights from their operations in Delhi and other regions, noting that both electricity workers and consumers have benefited from privatization.

“In the private sector, workers find better career opportunities, improved working conditions, and avenues for professional growth. Meanwhile, consumers enjoy timely power supply, improved maintenance, and better service quality,” said Managing Director Pankaj Kumar.

Advertisement