CM Yogi Adityanath calls for help from ‘Drone Didis’ in gharauni preparation

At an event organised to distribute 45.35 lakh gharauni certificates among the residents of over 29,000 villages, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the Revenue Department to complete land surveys in the remaining villages within the stipulated time.

To expedite the process, the CM instructed the department to collaborate with the Survey of India and seek assistance from ‘Drone Didis’ for drone-based surveys.

“Over 2.23 crore gharauni certificates have been prepared across India, with 1.50 crore processed in Uttar Pradesh alone. Of these, more than 55 lakh gharauni certificates have already been distributed in 37,000 villages. An additional 45.35 lakh gharauni certificates, covering over 29,000 villages, were handed out on Saturday,” Yogi stated.

This initiative, aimed at reducing property disputes in villages, ensures legal ownership of homes through technology-driven drone surveys. CM Yogi highlighted that earlier, powerful individuals would often encroach on the land of weaker villagers. With the introduction of property cards, rightful ownership is now protected, and no one can illegally take possession.

The event was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also interacted with beneficiaries from four states and one Union Territory. Beneficiaries shared how receiving legal documents has made it easier to secure bank loans for businesses and resolve land disputes.

At his official residence, CM Yogi distributed property cards to several recipients and highlighted the transformative nature of the Swamitva Yojana. He emphasised that over 1 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have already received property cards, and the remaining 25,000 beneficiaries will be covered soon.

“This is the first time since independence that people in rural areas are being granted legal rights to their land,” CM Yogi stated. He also highlighted that the construction of a Gram Sachivalaya is currently underway in each of the 57,000 gram panchayats in the state, creating significant employment opportunities in every village.

“These property cards are paving the way for new self-employment opportunities and boosting economic growth in the state. This initiative is expected to not only resolve revenue-related disputes but also accelerate economic development in rural areas,” he added.