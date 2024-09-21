CM Vijayan trying to save himself by protecting P Sasi, ADGP Ajith Kumar: Sudhakaran

KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Saturday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is protecting his political secretary P Sasi and ADGP Ajith Kumar , who are facing serious allegations, in order to save himself.

Sudhakaran said here that the chief Minister is trying to save himself by protecting the accused P Sasi and ADGP Ajith Kumar by rejecting the allegations raised by the ruling party MLA.

“The Chief Minister is aware that Anvar’s allegations are directed against him That’s why the Chief Minister is not abandoning those facing allegations and is instead providing a good certificate for their mafia activities,” Sudhakaran said.

The Chief Minister has no answer regarding why the ADGP met RSS leaders, the KPCC president said . He alleged that the BJP’s victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency was facilitated by disrupting the Thrissur Pooram festival.

Meanwhile,responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s criticism, MLA PV Anwar said that the Chief Minister was completely misled and he should reconsider his position. When the Chief Minister’s misunderstanding changes, the position will change,he said .

Anvar said that he suspects that P Sasi is involved in gold smuggling gangs and that is why the Chief Minister is being misled like this. He said that the Chief Minister has faith in P. Sasi and he does not have that faith.

The audio message released by him shows the Superintendent of Police holding the MLA’s leg and crying. “If Sujit Das did not commit fraud, why did he act like this ? What is to be learned from this? ,” he asked

Anwar said that the phone call was recorded to convince the society the seriousness of the issue . Anvar said he made allegations against very few police officers. Most of the police officers are good officers.

The Chief Minister himself has mentioned his fight against the canker in the police and will continue. He said that the Chief Minister should understand that the morale of the criminals in the police has been damaged by his accusation.

“I am not going to be a person who rejects the party and the Chief Minister,” he said . Anvar also said

“Chief Minister’s opinion is that P Sasi’s work is exemplary. I don’t have that opinion, Anvar said .