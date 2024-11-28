CM unveils statue of ‘Veerangana’ Rani Durgavati in Banda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of ‘Veerangana’ Rani Durgavati at the main entrance of the Medical College in Banda during a day-long visit to the city on Thursday.

Praising Rani Durgavati as a legendary warrior who laid down her life to defend the motherland, the chief minister emphasised that the statue would stand as a symbol of her valour and sacrifice, serving as a lasting source of inspiration for future generations.

During his interaction with BJP leaders, Yogi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accelerating development projects in Banda.

He announced plans to revisit the district soon to inaugurate several new initiatives and instructed public representatives and officials to ensure that all development projects are completed with high quality and within the stipulated timelines.

Additionally, the chief minister visited the ancestral home of Telangana state’s General Secretary(BJP) Chandrashekhar in Mahua village. He paid tribute to Chandrashekhar’s late mother there, offering prayers for her departed soul and extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Veerangana Durgavati, one of India’s most revered warrior queens, was born in 1524 in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. She was the daughter-in-law of King Sangram Shah of the Gondwana Empire. After the death of her husband, Raja Dalpat Shah, Rani Durgavati ascended the throne and led the kingdom to greater prosperity and strength.

When Mughal Emperor Akbar’s commander, Asaf Khan, launched an attack on her kingdom, Rani Durgavati demonstrated unmatched courage and commanded her forces with valor. In the Battle of 1564, she fiercely resisted the invaders, but when defeat seemed inevitable, she embraced martyrdom rather than surrender. Her legacy of bravery, sacrifice, and dignity continues to inspire generations.