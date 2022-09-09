CM denies shortage of teachers in Haryana schools

Ruling out shortage of teachers in any government-run school, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, said some schools have been merged by the state government in the ratio of students to teachers.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with a delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Haryana (higher education cadre) in Panchkula, the CM said the state government is making constant efforts to improve the standard of education in the state.

Taking this step forward, Haryana has set a target to completely implement the New Education Policy-2020 by the year 2025, he said, adding there has been a major improvement in the standard of education in the state during the tenure of the present state government.

Khattar said 1,535 teachers will be recruited soon in the state. A letter has been written to the Haryana Public Service Commission on behalf of the Higher Education Department. Apart from this, a letter will also be sent to the commission this month for the recruitment of 1,500 more teachers, he added.

The CM said the online teacher transfer policy of Haryana government is being appreciated by other states in the country and they are following it.

He said 90 per cent of the teachers transferred under this policy are getting the top-three options chosen by them and the teachers are satisfied with the policy. However, if any case related to shortage of teachers is approaching before the government, then immediate cognisance is being taken to redress the matter.

Khattar said the government would soon recruit more teachers. Till regular recruitment, the shortage of teachers will also be filled through Haryana Skill Development Corporation.

The CM said efforts should be made to get admission of students in self-finance courses running in the universities of the state. He said that currently, the intake of students in these courses is less and sincere efforts should be made by the department so that the number of students in these courses can be increased.

This apart, universities and colleges should also be contacted by alumni and appeals should be made to financially support these educational institutions, so that maximum work can be done in the field of research, he added.