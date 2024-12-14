CM Sarma says Assam Emerges as a Model of Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state has become a model of development in India, attributing this success to the government’s focus on transparent and efficient governance.

Sarma made the statement during the launch of several developmental initiatives in Jorhat district on December 13, as part of the state’s ambitious ‘12 Days of Development’ programme.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister emphasized the strides Assam has made over the past three years across critical sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Advertisement

He reiterated his government’s vision of building a “new Assam,” underscoring merit-based recruitment and equal opportunities for disadvantaged families to access government jobs.

Sarma initiated the ceremonial distribution of ‘no dues certificates’ to Category-III, Phase-II borrowers under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme. This phase involved financial relief of Rs 223.30 crore, targeting economically vulnerable individuals.

Financial assistance totaling Rs 35.38 crore was disbursed to 6,86,487 families under various relief measures.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, 6,490 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) received seed capital amounting to ₹21.90 crore to bolster micro-enterprises.

The Chief Minister performed bhumi pujan for a Rs 220 crore water supply project aimed at ensuring safe and uninterrupted drinking water for Jorhat residents. The initiative, part of the Drink from Tap (DFT) project, will employ advanced technology to cover 14,700 households by December 2026.

The ‘12 Days of Development’ programme is a statewide initiative to showcase the government’s commitment to progress and inclusivity.

The programme aligns with Assam’s broader goals of promoting economic growth, enhancing education, and improving infrastructure to uplift the quality of life for its citizens.

Over the years, the Assam government has prioritized transparent governance, reforms in recruitment, and social welfare schemes that directly impact millions.

Notable advancements include merit-based job recruitment, healthcare initiatives, and investments in rural and urban infrastructure.