CM Revanth dares Union minister to secure funds for Hyderabad

Challenging Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy to bring central funds for the development of the state, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised to felicitate him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Secunderabad Parade Ground if Rs one-and-a-half lakh crore was sanction for the development of Hyderabad.

Speaking at a programme organised on the completion of one year of the Congress government in the state, the chief minister launched a blistering attack on Kishan Reddy, who has released a “chargesheet”against the state government for allegedly failing to fulfill its poll promises.

Taking a dig at the BJP leader, Reddy said the prime minister brought Gujarat International and Finance-Tech (GIFT) City in his home state, what Kishan Reddy brought from the Centre to Telangana. “Modi brought GIFT city to Gujarat. What gift did you bring for Telangana? What funds did you bring to the state after becoming a Union minister for the second time? You must answer,” thundered Reddy.

Pointing out that Hyderabad requires Rs 35,000 crore for the expansion of Metro, he wondered why the city was being left out when Gujarat and Chennai got funds for their respective Metro Railways. He said the city needs Rs 7,000 crore to divert Godavari water to boost the drinking water supply for Hyderabad and another Rs 50,000 crore for the construction of the regional ring road and its radial roads.

“I will felicitate Prime Minister Modi and Kishan Reddy at the Parade Grounds with ten lakh people in attendance if they give Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Hyderabad,” the chief minister said as daring the Union minister to bring Modi and show him the pollution in Musi.

He complained that during the ten years of the BRS regime, the iconic Tank Bund turned into a cesspool. The previous government ignored the long-term development of Hyderabad, he alleged.

Recounting how various cities in the country faced problems of pollution and urban flooding, he stressed the urgency to save Hyderabad from these problems. He said, “That is why Musi should be revived in Hyderabad.”