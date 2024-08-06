CM proposes to set up YouTube Academy in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has proposed setting up of a YouTube academy in the state while discussing investments in the state with top officials of the company.

The Chief Minister today held an online meeting with YouTube’s global CEO Neal Mohan and Google APAC head Sanjay Gupta. The TDP government led by Naidu has been trying to recreate Brand AP and has promised to hold a skill census in the state to identify existing lacunae.

Following the meeting Naidu took to X to announce the proposed YouTube Academy. “We discussed setting up a YouTube Academy in Andhra Pradesh with local partners to foster AI, content development, skill development and certification programmes. Furthermore, we explored avenues for providing technical support for the Media city initiative in our capital, Amaravati,” wrote Naidu on X.

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu was present in person with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and Google APAC head Sanjay Gupta when they held the zoom meeting with Naidu. An academy will upgrade the skills of YouTuber in content development and offer certification at the end of the course and likely to be a game changer.

Naidu who claims to be the founder of the IT hub in Cyberabad and had brought Bill Gates to Hyderabad hopes to replicate his success in rebuilding AP by harnessing futuristic technology.