Bharat Ki Shaadi: Blessed by PM Modi, a love story bridging cultures

Namrata from Bihar and Surya from Andhra Pradesh turned their wedding into a celebration of India’s unity in diversity, naming it “Bharat Ki Shaadi.” But what made their special day even more extraordinary was receiving blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Surya, inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s journey and leadership, wanted to make the Prime Minister a part of their wedding. His mother, a devoted admirer of PM Modi, had always found strength in his story.

In a video shared on Modi Archive, a popular handle on X, Surya said, “Prime Minister Modi ji’s struggles and his ability to inspire others have shaped me into a better person. This wedding isn’t just about two states coming together; it’s about celebrating India as a whole.”

The couple sent their wedding invitation to Prime Minister Modi, hoping for a response. Days later, Surya excitedly informed Namrata that a letter had arrived from the Prime Minister’s office. When Namrata saw the letter, her joy was immeasurable — it was the most cherished gift they could have imagined. In his heartfelt message, PM Modi extended his blessings to the couple, wishing them a life filled with love, mutual support, and shared dreams. He encouraged them to become an ideal pair, embodying the spirit of partnership and unity.

PM Modi wrote in his letter, “Surya Deja and Namrata are starting this new chapter of their life. On this auspicious occasion, I send them my best wishes and blessings. May the couple continue to grow in love and affection towards each other, and be with each other every day.”

His words resonated deeply with Namrata and Surya, who felt their wedding had transcended personal significance to become a symbol of national harmony. The couple’s gratitude was boundless.

Surya’s mother, overwhelmed by the gesture, expressed her thanks to Prime Minister Modi for making their day unforgettable. For Namrata and Surya, this wasn’t just a wedding — it was a celebration of India’s shared identity, a testament to the beauty of its diverse cultures, and a reminder that unity is the nation’s greatest strength.