CM Omar orders cops not to stop traffic when he moves by road

Immediately after being sworn as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday ordered the police chief not to create a “green corridor” or stop traffic to avoid inconvenience to the people when he or his ministers move anywhere by road.

He has also ordered that aggressive gestures, including stick waving, by cops should be totally avoided.

Omar wrote on X; “I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no “green corridor” or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal”.

“The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I’m asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them”.

Before taking oath of office, Omar offered “Fatiha Khawani” at Mazarat-e-Anwar of Sher-e-Kashmir (his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah) and Madar-e-Meharban (his grandmother Begum Akbar Jehan) at Quaid Mazar, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar.

He also visited the revered Hazratbal Shrine ahead of the oath taking ceremony. He prayed for the peace and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir.

Omar was presented a guard of honour by J&K Police when he reached the civil secretariat in the afternoon.

Getting down to work, he held a meeting of administrative secretaries. Omar said his (government) is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officers were present in the meeting.