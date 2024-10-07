CM launches ‘Sankalp’ to tackle drug menace in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched the drug eradication initiative, ‘Sankalp,’ aimed at tackling the growing issue of drug addiction among the youth in the state.

During the event organized by Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan in Shimla on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted his government’s commitment to curbing drug trafficking and supporting rehabilitation efforts.

“The state government has given strict instructions to take action against drug traffickers. Several arrests have been made over the past month, and stringent measures are being enforced to protect our youth from falling prey to this menace. Our goal is to help those affected by addiction and reconnect them with their families and reintegrate into society,” said Sukhu.

He further said that the state government was going to establish a State-Level Model De-addiction and Rehabilitation Center at Kotla Barog in the Pachhad subdivision of Sirmaur district, which would assist individuals battling substance abuse and help reintegrate them into mainstream society.

Additionally, a Center of Excellence was also being constructed at Kandaghat in Solan district to provide higher education to 9,000 specially-abled children in the state, he added.

The state government was providing free education to 23,000 children of widows and single women (Ekal Nari), and a scheme was underway to ensure the welfare of the elderly.

The Chief Minister said that spiritual programmes aim to inspire individuals toward inner awakening, encouraging them to recognize their inner strength and fulfill their responsibilities to society in the right manner.

He said that saints, gurus, and social reformers have made relentless efforts in eradicating social evils, strengthening the foundation of society, and making individual lives more meaningful and balanced.

He praised the efforts of the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan and stated that under the guidance of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj, the organization had been performing outstanding work in the field of social welfare both in India and abroad.

“I have personally visited the institution’s Ashram in Nurmahal, where I witnessed the numerous social welfare programmes being run along with the spiritual revolution. I extend my best wishes to the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state government’s goal of making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026.

He added that in this direction, several initiatives were being undertaken.

“A green hydrogen plant with a capacity of one megawatt was being set up in Nalagarh, which would be ready by July next year,” he said.

He highlighted the need to protect Himachal Pradesh’s natural beauty and cultural heritage while advancing sustainable development.

“I have written to the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the operation of Kalka-Shimla rail services using green hydrogen, as part of efforts to transform Himachal into a Green State,” he said.