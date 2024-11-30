CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates IISF at IIT-Guwahati, Calls Science the Engine of Growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Satirday inaugurated the India International Science Festival (IISF) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G).

Addressing a gathering of young scholars, scientists, and innovators, CM Sarma emphasized the critical role of technology in shaping the future of nations.

In his keynote speech, the Chief Minister outlined the transformative potential of science, stating, “In today’s world, a nation’s prosperity is tied to the integration of technology, resources, and capital. Among these, technology stands out as the most transformative force. By harnessing the disciplined pursuit of science, a nation can overcome resource limitations and reduce its dependence on external capital.”

Advertisement

He further underscored how advancements in science and technology can drive social equity, alleviate poverty, and improve living standards across diverse sectors like agriculture, healthcare, environmental conservation, power generation, and transportation.

Highlighting India’s contributions to global knowledge, CM Sarma remarked, “India has always been a beacon of technological innovation, with a rich legacy in mathematics, astronomy, medicine, and philosophy. From ancient centers like Takshila and Nalanda to luminaries such as Aryabhatta and Sushruta, our nation’s contributions have inspired the world.”

The Chief Minister encouraged young minds to continue their pursuit of innovation, describing science as a powerful engine driving human progress.

The India International Science Festival (IISF), an annual event organized by the Ministry of Science & Technology in collaboration with other government bodies, aims to foster scientific temper and promote innovation among the youth.

This year’s edition at IIT-Guwahati focuses on aligning scientific advancements with India’s developmental goals, particularly in the North-East region.

IISF serves as a platform for students, researchers, and industry leaders to exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and explore collaborative opportunities. The festival reflects India’s commitment to harnessing science and technology for sustainable development.

This year, the event features exhibitions, panel discussions, and workshops aimed at inspiring young talent to tackle real-world challenges through scientific solutions.

By hosting IISF in Guwahati, Assam is poised to highlight the scientific potential of the North-East and foster innovation in a region known for its biodiversity and natural resources.