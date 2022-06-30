CM Gehlot visits slain tailor’s family, injured cop

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, paid a visit to slain Kanhaiya Lal Sahu’s bereaved family at the latter’s residence in Udaipur’s Dhanmandi area. He paid a cheque of Rs.50 lakh as ex gratia to them after offering floral tributes at the photo of the deceased.

The CM flew from Jaipur to Udaipur along with DGP ML Lather, MOS-Home Rajendra Yadav, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara and other functionaries in a special plane. He assured the deceased’s family that his government was committed to extending all help and assistance as required by them in future.

Interacting with the deceased’s wife Jashoda Devi, sons and daughter at their house, Gehlot said the state government would ensure that the distraught family gets justice and the maximum punishment to the accused.

The CM also held a high-level meeting with top police and civil administrators over law and order situation in the state and directed them to not take any risk while ensuring public safety.

In the evening, the CM also reached Ajmer’s JLN Hospital to inquire about the health of the injured constable, Sandeep Choudhary, who was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon (sword) by a protesting mob at Bhim, yesterday. He also assured him a financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh and an out-of-turn promotion from constable to head constable.

Jaipur Bandh

Meanwhile, normal life and business were paralysed by the Jaipur Bandh called by Sarv Hindu Samaj in protest against the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28. In some localities, the BJP, the VHP and other frontal Hindu organisations organised protests demanding capital punishment to both the accused arrested in the case in Udaipur.

However, no untoward incident was reported in the city, a spokesman of the Jaipur Police told SNS.

Later in the day, the newly-elected RS MP G S Tiwari told the press that the Gehlot government failed to control the law and order situation, and “it is anti-Hindu government’ and the public has lost their faith in the government.