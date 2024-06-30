Delhi govt announces Rs 10-lakh ex gratia for rain-related deaths on June 28

The Delhi Government on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives following the unprecedented rain in the city on June 28.

Taking to social media, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said: “Several deaths have been reported on 28th June, after extreme rainfall of 228 mm in 24 hours.”

“The families of all those who lost their lives will be given a compensation of ₹10 lakhs,” the minister added.

Advertisement

Atishi said directions have been given to the concerned department and officials to ensure that this compensation reaches the grieving families at the earliest.

In her letter to the ACS Revenue, Atishi directed to identify those who lost their lives with the help of area hospitals and the Delhi Police and immediately provide them with compensation on behalf of the GNCTD.

Meanwhile, the toll of rain-related deaths rose to ten, including the demise of a cab driver, at the airport, after a portion of the canopy of Terminal T1 collapsed.

While one person died of electrocution in the Rohini area, two others drowned in the Usmanpur area and another at Shalimar Bagh.

Bodies of three labourers, who were trapped in a pit of an under-construction building in the Vasant Vihar area on Friday, were recovered on Saturday by a joint team of the NDRF, SDRF, and DFS.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two boys aged nine years drowned near Siraspur underpass. They were rescued by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) team and were brought to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where they were declared dead.