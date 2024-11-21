CM declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a special screening of the film The Sabarmati Report at Palassio Mall on Thursday. The CM praised the film for its bold portrayal of the 2002 Godhra incident, emphasizing its importance for all Indians. He announced that the movie would be tax-free in Uttar Pradesh to ensure wider viewership.

“This is a film every Indian must watch to understand the true story behind the Godhra incident,” said CM Yogi. He commended the filmmakers for their dedication to uncovering the truth, stating, “The film’s team has fulfilled its responsibility by presenting the facts on such a significant scale.”

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of exposing those who conspire against the nation for political selfishness, saying, “The people of the country deserve to know about actions that aimed to create societal discord and political instability. Such conspiracies must be exposed to safeguard the nation’s unity.”

The screening, held in Audi-07 of Palassio Mall’s cinema hall at 11:30 am, was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, former minister Mahendra Singh, and several public representatives and government officials. The film’s lead actor, Vikrant Massey, along with members of the production team, was also present.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Rashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is inspired by the tragic 2002 Sabarmati Express incident. Released on November 15, it has already received acclaim from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM Yogi also paid tribute to the Ram devotees who lost their lives during the incident and urged the public to watch the film to gain insight into this critical part of India’s history.