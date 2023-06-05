Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the selection of 31 girls in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is a meaningful result of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign in the state.

Addressing the Pratibha Samman Samaroh organized for 63 candidates of Haryana who were successful in the recently announced UPSC examination on Monday, the Khattar said 19 of these candidates are in the top 100. He said the selection of 32 boys and 31 girls in this examination is also a meaningful result of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The CM said the children of Haryana are talented and a new environment has been created to hone their talent in this regard by the government in the last eight years. As a result, 6.50 per cent candidates of the state have been successful in the civil services examination of the year 2022, he said.

“Haryana is ahead of other states in many aspects. Haryana’s total population is two per cent of the country’s population, while Haryana’s contribution is 10 per cent in defence sector, 35 per cent in sports and 15 per cent in agriculture sector. The government is endeavouring to take this contribution further,” the CM added.

He said seven officers selected in the Haryana Civil Services have also cleared the UPSC examination and this includes a sub-inspector under training of the Haryana Police.

“The candidates should adopt a liberal character during the training itself and work without discrimination in the spirit of social service, keeping Antyodaya as the main goal, considering the whole country as one’s family so that they can become a source of inspiration for other youth,” said the Chief Minister.

Congratulating the talented youth and their parents, he said that the selected candidates would make a good contribution towards the Haryana Uday and Atmanirbhar Bharat. “We have to move forward with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and do better work for the welfare of the society,” he added.