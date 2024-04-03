CM chalks out election strategy for PM’s constituency

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Wednesday to chalk out the election strategy.

Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase on June 1 where nomination process will commence from May 7.

CM Yogi held a meeting with the Lok Sabha Election Management Steering Committee at the BJP office in Rohania here. The Chief Minister’s entire emphasis was on strengthening the booth.

Chief Minister Yogi said that apart from winning the Lok Sabha elections by a record number of votes, a record has to be made in the difference of votes as well.

He said PM Modi should get Vijayashree with so many votes that the entire country becomes proud of the people of Kashi.

The CM said that the last phase of voting will be held in Varanasi on June 1 and there will be extreme heat during this period.

“Booth management and public relations will be challenging in summer. Keeping all these things in mind, powerful booth management will be required along with good public relations,” he said.

The CM said that the Prime Minister will win the elections, no one has any doubt about it. There is no doubt that the vote percentage will increase, but the overconfidence is always fatal, he said.

While giving a mantra to the workers, the Chief Minister said that there are 800 to 1000 voters at every booth. On this basis, 200 to 250 families would reside there.

If we pay a little attention to these families, our work will become easier. When it comes to public relations, the booth team can contact every family in three to four days. This strategy can make your work easier, he added.

“One Panna Pramukh would hardly have five to six families only. So many families will have to be contacted. Go to their homes and talk to everyone,” he instructed.