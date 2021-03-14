India has rolled out the world’s largest vaccination drive. The country is nearing 3 crore cumulative vaccination doses. 2,97,38,409 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,10,400 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 73,47,895 HCWs (1st dose), 42,95,201 HCWs (2nd dose), 73,32,641 FLWs (1st dose) and11,35,573 FLWs (2nd Dose), 14,40,092 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 81,87,007 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-57 of the vaccination drive (13th March, 2021), more than 15 Lakh (15,19,952) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 24,086 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,87,821 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The number of day-wise vaccine doses being administered shows a steady increase.

Some states are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have reported 87.73% of the new cases in the last 24 hours (25,320).

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 15,602. It is followed by Kerala with 2,035 while Punjab reported 1,510 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload stands at 2.10 lakh (2,10,544) today.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.93% of India’s total active cases. The top five districts in each of these states are depicted in the graph below.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,09,89,897 today. The national Recovery Rate is 96.75%.

16,637 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 83.13% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 7,467 newly recovered cases.

161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 84.47%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (88). Punjab follows with 22 daily deaths. Kerala reported 12 deaths.

Fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.