Cleaning works begin in flood-affected Surat as water recedes

As water started receding in several parts of the flood-affected areas, the Surat Municipal Corporation started cleaning work and will also assess the loss incurred due to the torrential rains.

“We’ve started cleaning work in flood-affected areas where water level had receded. People have dumped the garbage from their houses and shops. We will try to resolve this issue as early as possible: Dr Ashish Naik, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Surat Municipal Corporation.

Amid the flood situation in Gujarat following heavy rainfall, state BJP President CR Paatil on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are constantly monitoring the situation in the rain-battered state.

Several animals and birds were rescued on Friday after a flood-like situation arose in Navsari due to extremely heavy rainfall in the district.

Rescue teams also provided food to the animals stranded in the flood-affected areas.

At least 811 people have been rescued in the Navsari district of Gujarat in a single day, P. Swaroop, Relief Commissioner informed on Friday.

Navsari has been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river. The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra.”

The district administration team worked from the previous night to 5:30 am today and rescued all the people who were stuck,” an official statement from Chief Minister’s Office said.

A total of 811 people have been rescued in one day in Navsari as per the details provided by the collector of Navsari during the video conference presided by Chief Minister Bhupender Patel to take stock of the prevailing situation in the state.

He also instructed all the district collectors and administrations to work hard as the water has now reduced significantly and also told them to do a survey of the destruction caused due to the natural calamity in the state. Patel also told them to provide necessary financial assistance to the people who suffered losses.

The CM further added, “now as the water has subsided, the work to stop the epidemic from spreading anymore should be done effectively and the destroyed roads across the state must be repaired so that the citizens do not face any difficulties.”

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has issued a Red alert in two districts of Gujarat– Dang and Valsad.