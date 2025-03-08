PM bows to ‘Nari Shakti’ on Intl. Women’s Day; says his account filled with blessings of mothers & sisters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he considers himself the wealthiest person because his account is filled with the blessings of mothers and sisters and that these blessings continue to grow.

Addressing a public gathering after launching various schemes in Navsari district of Gujarat on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he emphasised that respecting women is the first step towards a nation’s development and in this spirit, Bharat has now taken the path of women-led development.

Advertisement

“Women have been called ‘Narayani. ‘ Respecting women is the first step towards the development of a nation. That is why, to create a developed India and to accelerate the nation’s growth, India has now taken the path of women-led development. Our government gives the highest priority to both the respect and convenience of women in their lives. We have built toilets for crores of women, enhancing their dignity. We have connected crores of women to the banking system by opening bank accounts for them,” the PM said.

Advertisement

He also highlighted that his government had provided Ujjwala cylinders to save women from the troubles caused by smoke.

“Working women used to get only 12 weeks of maternity leave. Our government increased this to 26 weeks. Our Muslim sisters had been demanding the abolition of triple talaq for years. By making a law against it, our government saved the lives of lakhs of Muslim women from being ruined.

“When Article 370 was in place in Kashmir, the women and daughters there were deprived of many rights. If they married someone from outside the state, they lost their right to ancestral property. After the fall of Article 370, women in Jammu and Kashmir now have all the rights,” Mr Modi said.

Noting that women are participating at the highest level in large institutions and every sector of the country today, he said, “Since 2014, women’s participation in key positions in the country has rapidly increased. After 2014, most women ministers have been appointed to the central government. The representation of women in Parliament has also increased significantly. In 2019, for the first time, 78 women MPs were elected. This time, there are also 74 women MPs,” he said.

PM Modi also pointed out that the participation of women in the country’s judiciary has also increased. “In district courts, the presence of women has crossed 35 percent. In several states, in the recruitment of civil judges, more than 50 percent of new appointments have been made by our daughters. Today, India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. Almost half of these start-ups have women investors playing a key role,” he said.

“India is touching new heights in space science. In fact, many of the major missions are being led by teams of women scientists. We take pride in seeing that India has the highest number of women pilots in the world,” he said.

Interacting with ‘Lakhpati Didis’, the PM emphasised the importance of women in shaping a progressive India. He recalled his recent visit to the Mahakumbh, where he received blessings from the sacred Ganges, and likened today’s event to a grand congregation of maternal power.

“Today is dedicated to our women. In our scriptures, women are referred to as ‘Narayani’ (divine). A developed India is incomplete without the empowerment of women. I feel blessed to be here among so many strong and inspiring women.” he added.

As part of his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated two new initiatives — ‘Gujarat Safal’ and ‘Gujarat Maitri’. These schemes aim to provide direct financial support to women, enabling them to achieve economic independence. Several funds were directly transferred to women’s bank accounts under these programs, reinforcing the government’s commitment to their upliftment.

PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role of women in building a prosperous nation and encouraged their active participation in various sectors. “Today, we draw inspiration from the strength and resilience of women. Their empowerment is crucial for India’s development journey,” he remarked.