Class XII student Saachika Yadav gives ‘Act Local’ mantra to combat global warming

Collaborative efforts of humans, and governments of developed and developing nations with emphasis on leveraging technology are imperative to control global warming.

A research paper titled “Global Warming – Think Global, Act Local” prepared by Saachika Yadav, a 12th class science student (PCM with Computer Science) at Amity International School, Saket, has highlighted the key causes that have led to global warming in the world and how it is affecting both developed and developing nations.

The research paper also recommends various solutions to control climate change and hence, global warming through self-initiatives by human beings, drive by governments of both developing and developed nations and

leverage of technology.

Saachika Yadav said this research paper has been developed after interviewing and gathering responses via questionnaire from industry professionals and personal interactions with villagers and locals in remote areas of India.

“We need both humans and government efforts and leverage of technology to control global warming across the world,” she said in her research paper.

Self-initiative by human beings includes car pooling and use of public transport; use of environment friendly products like jute bags, eco-friendly bag tags, kilned teacups, and reusable utensils instead of plastic bags; increase in tree plantation; natural farming and rainwater harvesting.

The research paper also mentioned collaborative efforts by governments of developed and developing nations.

In her research paper, Saachika Yadav further said that technology has the potential to control global warming in several ways.

Development of accurate models monitor and predict the changing climate with the use of technology. Social media platforms motivate people to use carpool, environment friendly products, tree plantation etc to reduce global warming.

The research paper said use of renewable energy like solar, wind, and hydropower reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Building and scaling inter-regional energy grids to share solar energy across the globe can be the solution to global problems in the energy sector, it said.

“Adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles are alternatives to gasoline-powered vehicles, they produce zero emissions and reduce global warming,” the research paper said.