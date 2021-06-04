Keeping in view the continuing surge in COVID-19 infection, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday ordered the cancellation of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) conducted 12th board examination by saying that “students life is a matter of priority than examination”

Patnaik’s announcement comes close on the heels of cancellation of 12th standard examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Several States had also made similar announcements cancelling the 12th board examination of their respective boards.

“The safety of students is a matter of priority for the State government. All the stakeholders including students would have undergone a lot of trouble if the board examinations were conducted amid the second wave of the pandemic”, Patnaik stated in a release.

The CHSE has been directed to work out well-defined objective criteria to evaluate the students after thorough consultations with experts within a stipulated time frame, the release added.

It may be recalled here that the annual high school certificate (HSC) or the matriculation examination which was scheduled to be held on 3 May were earlier cancelled by the State government with the unabated COVID-19 surge.