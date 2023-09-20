Class 8 student in UP’s Bareilly detained for threatening to blow up Ram temple

SP celebrates Vishwakarma Jayanti in UP
Even as the DMK is continuously attacking Sanatan Dharma, the main constituents of INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party,…
IANS | New Delhi | September 20, 2023 10:13 am
A Class 8 student has been detained here for threatening to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said police on Wednesday.
The boy, a resident of Fatehganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, made a call on the emergency Helpline 112.
The boy is presently being interrogated by the police.
Advertisement
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Even as the DMK is continuously attacking Sanatan Dharma, the main constituents of INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party,…
Uttarakhand, the hill state in North India carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000, took 60-odd years in the making.…
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to bring in a proposal with an amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Ashashkiya Arbi-Farsi…
Advertisement