Clashes, death, acid attack mar Navratri festivities in MP

Untoward incidents, including the death of a girl, acid attack on a woman and clashes were reported during the 10-day long Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pardesh which culminated on Wednesday with the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana and his brothers, sources said on Thursday.

Amid controversies over ID cards made mandatory at the garba venues, a 11-year-old girl, who was watching the progress in Indore, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the last day.

During a medical examination, the doctors detected a bullet-like object in her skull, which was removed during autopsy. The police suspect the victim died in a celebratory firing.

Late on Tuesday in Jabalpur, a group of men attacked a woman with an acid-like chemical at a Durga Puja pandal. The victim, who received severe burn injuries on her face, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Ten suspects have been detained for interrogation.

“The victim, along with her mother, had gone to a Durga Puja pandal near Sunarhai locality in Jabalpur district, when suddenly some youths threw an acid-like chemical on her face. Once the laboratory reports confirm if it was acid, we will add stricter charges against the preparators,” said a senior police official.

Many incidents of clashes between two communities were also reported in different areas in the last one-and-a-half week. One such clash was reported between two groups in the Agar-Malwa district where people from both sides attacked each other with sticks even as women and senior citizens tried to run for cover.

The incident happened at the temple premises of a village in Agar district over 200 km from Bhopal. At least half-a-dozen people received injuries during the clash. Ironically, the crimes at Puja pandals were reported despite the state government and the police claiming full security arrangements in place for the festivities.