Violence broke out inside a Kolkata jail after the prisoners seek immediate release due to the spread of deadly novel coronavirus. The police resorted firing of tear gas shells inside the jail to quell the clash between groups of inmates and jail staff.

The incident is of Dumdum Central Jail where the inmates seek immediate bail so that they can go back to their homes in view of the spread of deadly coronavirus. The injured people were taken to the hospital.

Policemen were trying to contain the situation, but as reported, they were attacked by the prisoners when they first entered from the gates.

The inmates have been seeking immediate bail so that they could go home instead of being locked up with others. They claimed they could get infected due to coronavirus due to being in a closed environment.

The jail authorities have on Friday stopped the practice of inmates being allowed to meet their families. The decision was taken to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The meeting window is shut till March 31, in view of the spread of deadly virus.

Jail inmates also set fire to portions of the jail, and three fire engines rushed to douse the flames.

As reported by news agency PTI, State Minister of Correctional Administration Ujjwal Biswas senior departmental officers are at the jail trying to have dialogue with the inmates to control the situation.

In a separate development, the West Bengal Bar Council has also decided not to participate in judicial proceedings in any court in the state till March 31.

As of now, India recorded 283 active cases of deadly coronavirus with 22 cases of cured/discharged patients.