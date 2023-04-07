Clarification regarding import of dairy products

Dairy farming has been a major source of livelihood in India. Considering the fact, the Government is launching various schemes and programmes aimed at further strengthening it.

However, increasing demand for nutritious, safe and hygienic milk and milk products post COVID-19 pandemic has created a demand and supply gap in the sector.

In order to meet the growing demand, several dairy cooperatives are calling to import conserved dairy products like milk fat and powder as the supply of milk in the summer season, a lean season may be less.

Since the process of import takes time, the necessary back end processes are being put in place to timely manage the situation in case of any eventuality.

The imports will be done to help ease out the situation of dairy cooperatives to meet the summer demands. NDDB will be responsible for en-routing the imports and Unions will be given the stocks at market price after proper assessment.

Any decision taken by the government will ensure that the market is not distorted and the interests of our dairy farmers are protected.

It is, however, mentioned in the article addressed to Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Purushottam Rupala that the decisions will be taken only after monitoring the demand-supply position later in the summer.