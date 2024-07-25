435 fake gun licences seized in Jammu

In a big achievement, the J&K Police has seized 435 ‘forged’ gun licences in Jammu.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the illegal licences have been seized from a gun trader in the outskirts of Jammu.

He said that information was received through reliable sources that one person namely Tirath Singh, resident of Gadigarh who owns a gun house, has kept illegal gun licences in his newly under-construction building at Gadigarh near Harward college.

In this regard an FIR under sections 318(4) ,339,336,340(2),61(2) BNS was registered at Police Station Satwari, and investigation set into motion.

Based on this input, a raid was conducted in the presence of a magistrate at the building and a bag containing 435 gun licences was recovered along with some other documents.

Further investigation is underway.