City residents hopeful of Ayushman Bharat scheme as HC accepts plea: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday stated that the acceptance of a petition filed by the party MPs in the High Court regarding the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the national capital has brought a new ray of hope to the city’s residents.

According to Sachdeva, while hearing the petition, the court questioned the Delhi government’s lawyer as to why there was an objection if Delhi’s residents could benefit from additional health services.

The BJP leader said that the Delhi government must answer to the court in this regard.

He said that the hearing on the matter is likely to continue on Thursday, and he expects a meaningful decision to emerge soon.

He expressed hope that with the efforts of the BJP MPs, the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme will soon be implemented in the national capital.

Sachdeva said that it is notable that despite an announcement made by a Delhi minister in the Assembly earlier, the state government has not implemented the central health scheme.

He further said that the BJP MPs had clearly stated in their 2024 election manifesto that they would work towards implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi.

The Delhi BJP chief informed that the party MPs had also resolved to approach the courts if the Delhi government resisted implementing the scheme.

As per the BJP leader, saffron party’s parliamentarians, living up to their promise, filed the petition, while MP Bansuri Swaraj, who is also a lawyer, represented the case.