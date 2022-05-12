Citizens, students going abroad can take precautionary dose: Mandaviya

Indian citizens and students travelling abroad can now take the precaution dose against Covid-19 as required by the guidelines of the destination country, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

This new facility would be available soon on the CoWIN portal, he tweeted.

This effectively reduces the gap between the second Covid shot and booster dose for those travelling abroad. They will no longer be required to wait for nine months after the administration of the second dose to take the precautionary dose.

At present, the third precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been made available to the 18+ population at private vaccination centres. However, according to guidelines, only those adults who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precaution dose.