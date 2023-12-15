Mandaviya inaugurates 3 CGHS centres, robotic surgery unit in Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday inaugurated three Central Government Health Services (CGHS) wellness centres and a robotic surgery unit at the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases in Delhi.

“With 341 CGHS Wellness Centres serving 44 lakh beneficiaries, the inception of the three CGHS wellness centres and Robotic Unit at National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases (NIT & RD) will significantly add to the coverage and betterment in their healthcare facilities,” he said as he dedicated three CGHS centres in Alaknanda, Rohini Sector-16, and Vasant Vihar.

The minister has said that earlier, the CGHS beneficiaries were given last priority by the private hospitals, including delayed payment from the government, but now due to the timely resolution of the issues regarding their pending payments, CGHS beneficiaries are getting top priority, he said.

Advertisement

He further said that with the reforms undertaken by the government, the number of cities covered under CGHS has increased from 25 in 2014 to 80. The centres will soon reach to 100 cities in India, he added.

Mandaviya also said that to ensure optimum health facilities for patients suffering from tuberculosis requiring surgery, robotic surgery will be instrumental in providing the right care to them, and added that providing accessible and affordable healthcare to the last mile of the nation is the government’s goal along with the foundation of a healthy nation.

Talking of medicines, he highlighted that four out 10 medicines prescribed in the world are generic medicines made in India, and added “Jan Aushadhi medicines are also provided in CGHS wellness centres not just for the CGHS beneficiaries, but for all public.”