Christmas treat: Tiger ventures into UP village, rests on wall of gurdwara | VIDEO

Residents of Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district were up for a different Christmas treat when a tiger ventured into their area after escaping from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

In a video shared by All India Radio on its social media page, the tiger is seen resting on a wall as hundreds of people gathered to take a glimpse of the majestic big cat late Monday night.

The forest department had created a security cordon using nets around the tiger. Police personnel were also deployed in the village.

“The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest Department using net. Police administration officials have also reached the spot,” the AIR said in a post on ‘X’.

According to media reports, the tiger was spotted by some villagers around 2 am on Tuesday. They stayed awake all night to keep a watch on the big cat.

The animal was later tranquilized by the forest department personnel and taken back to the forest reserve.