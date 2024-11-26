Chouhan launches Nayi Chetna 3.0 against gender-based violence

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the government has taken a slew of initiatives for women’s economic and social development. He stressed that gender-based violence is not an issue that persists only in rural areas, but in urban areas as well.

Launching the third edition of Nayi Chetna – Pahal Badlaav Ki, a national campaign against gender-based violence here on Monday, he said the government will ensure that through its convergence efforts, every single woman lives a life of dignity, respect and self-belief.

He also inaugurated 227 new Gender Resource Centres (GRCs) across 13 States. These centres provide survivors of gender-based violence with safe spaces to access information, report incidents, and receive legal assistance. Each GRC serves as a vital link in a support network, where survivors can feel validated and empowered to voice their experiences.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi launched the #abkoibahananahi campaign at the Nayi Chetna 3.0 launch, stating the need for collective action against gender-based violence (GBV). She highlighted the role of 10 crore SHG women and 49 women-focused schemes by the Government of India, promoting gender equality and providing support to survivors through 24*7 national help lines, One-Stop Centres, and fast-track justice initiatives.

She stressed that GBV must be eliminated, and all women should have equal opportunities for economic, social, and political inclusion. Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, also emphasized the need for a whole of society approach to end gender based violence.

The month-long campaign, organized by Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the Ministry of Rural Development, will run across all Indian States and Union Territories until 23rd December 2024. This initiative, led by the extensive SHG network of DAY-NRLM, embodies the spirit of a Jan Andolan.

An inter-ministerial joint advisory, signed by eight collaborating Ministries/Department namely Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Department of Justice—was also unveiled at the launch event.

This advisory embodies the spirit of a “whole of government” approach, leveraging the strength of each collaborating Ministry/Department to eliminate gender-based violence.

Three gender champions from Jharkhand, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh shared their experiences from being a victim to a leader.The objectives of Nayi Chetna 3.0 include raising awareness about all forms of gender-based violence, encouraging communities to speak out and demand action, providing access to support systems for timely assistance, and empowering local institutions to act decisively against violence.