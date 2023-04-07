Chinese, Russian ammo recovered from terrorist hideout in Kashmir

Security forces have recovered a cache of Chinese and Russian ammunition and explosives from a terrorist hideout in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district situated along the Line of Control (LOC).

A police spokesman said on Friday that based on reliable input, a joint search operation was launched by Police and Army in Haphruda forest of north Kupwara district. During the search, 720 rounds of 7.62 mm (most likely of Chinese origin), five rounds of RPGs and nine booster tubes of RPG and 10 x UBGL grenades (most likely of Russian origin) was found in the hideout.

The ammunition was concealed in two locks in the forest area with adequate packaging. Few of the ammunition has been found in sealed packages, police said.

A thorough search in the forest area was launched by Haphruda COB and Police in the general area of the forest for any more caches of arms and ammunition or for any hideout, police added.