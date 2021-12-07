Chinar Corps conducts tri-service exercise in snowbound heights of Kashmir

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on Wednesday conducted a helicopter-borne training and validation exercise in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley.

According to defence spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi, this was a tri-service exercise undertaken in Kashmir with the Indian Air Force, Navy, and Army. The exercise was planned to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment.

The successful conduct of the mission validated the true spirit of jointness achieved in planning, utilisation of resources, and accomplishment of laid down mission objectives as a true reflection of the tri-service ethos of the Indian Armed forces.

The heli dropped task force operated in the snow-clad regions at heights over 9000 feet. The Heli Borne task force included troops from Infantry, Special Forces, and the MARCOS from the Indian Navy.

The heli drop exercise included full transportation and armed helicopters from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force including the Apaches attack helicopters. Aspects related to electronic warfare were also validated.

The exercise showcased the capability of the Chinar Corps and the Indian Army to carry out successful operations in high altitude areas incorporating all facets of the contemporary and modern battlefield in synergy with the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.