China, world leaders congratulate Modi on NDA’s win

China was among the nations which congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Beijing said it is “ready to work” with its neighbour.

A “healthy and stable China-India relationship is in the common interest of both sides and is also conducive to peace and development in the region and the world”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“China is ready to work with India to promote the healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries, in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, with an eye to the big picture and a view to the future,” Mao said.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said PM Modi’s victory makes it certain that the two leaders will continue to work together to strengthen India-Italy ties.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new election victory and my warmest wishes for good work. It’s certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people,” said Meloni in a social media post.

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated PM Modi and the BJP and said his country looks forward to strengthening the bilateral ties.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India,” Mr Wickremesinghe said.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said he looks forward to working together with the Modi government.

”Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries,” he said.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also congratulated the PM and expressed confidence that the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress under his leadership.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said he looks forward to working closely with Modi as he continues to lead Bharat to great heights.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal ‘Prachanda’ congratulated the Indian leader and said he was happy to note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India.

